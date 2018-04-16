April 16 2018
|
Iyar, 1, 5778
|
White House: Trump wants U.S. forces in Syria back home as soon as possible

By REUTERS
April 16, 2018 02:40
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump still wants US forces in Syria to return home as soon as possible, the White House said on Sunday, after French President Emmanuel Macron said he had convinced Trump to keep a US presence there for "the long term."

"The US mission has not changed -- the president has been clear that he wants US forces to come home as quickly as possible," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

"We are determined to completely crush ISIS and create the conditions that will prevent its return. In addition we expect our regional allies and partners to take greater responsibility both militarily and financially for securing the region," she said.


