March 06 2018
Adar, 19, 5778
White House aide Conway violates law in TV interviews -gov't report

By REUTERS
March 6, 2018
WASHINGTON - Kellyanne Conway, one of President Donald Trump's top advisers, violated federal law in two television interviews last year by using her White House position to weigh in on a political race, the U.S. Office of Special Counsel said on Tuesday.

In the interviews, Conway "impermissibly mixed official government business with political views about candidates in the Alabama special election," the independent investigative agency said in a report submitted to Trump for "appropriate disciplinary action."

Such political activity violates the Hatch Act, which prohibits federal employees from using their official capacity to affect elections, although some other political activities are allowed.

The office said it gave Conway a chance to respond to its allegations but she did not. White House officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the two TV appearances last year, Conway discussed the contest between Democratic candidate Doug Jones and Republican Roy Moore for the seat vacated when Jeff Sessions became Trump's attorney general.

In a Fox News Channel on Nov. 20, Conway talked about why voters should not back Jones, and in a CNN interview on Dec. 6 she laid out why they should support Moore, the report said.

The White House previously denied that Conway had advocated for Alabama votes to cast their ballots any certain way.


