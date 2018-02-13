February 14 2018
|
Shevat, 29, 5778
|
White House defends security clearance process on ex-aide Porter

By REUTERS
February 13, 2018 22:31




The White House on Tuesday defended its handling of the background check for a former top aide accused of domestic abuse by two ex-wives despite contradictory comments by the head of the FBI earlier in the day.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters at a daily briefing that its personnel security office had not finished making a recommendation on Rob Porter's security clearance even though the Federal Bureau of Investigation had finished its investigation.

FBI Director Christopher Wray earlier on Tuesday told lawmakers the agency completed its background check in July, contradicting the White House's earlier assertion that investigations into Porter had not yet been completed.


