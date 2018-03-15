March 16 2018
Adar, 29, 5778
White House: will remain tough on Russia until its behavior changes

By REUTERS
March 15, 2018 22:07
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump's administration will maintain tough policies against Russia until Moscow changes its behavior, the White House said on Thursday. "I think you can see from the actions we've taken up until this point we're going to be tough on Russia until they decide to change their behavior," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told a regular briefing after being asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin was "playing" Trump.

Earlier in the day, Washington slapped sanctions on Russian individuals and entities for alleged US election meddling and cyber attacks but put off targeting oligarchs and government officials close to Putin, prompting US lawmakers in both parties to say Trump needs to do much more.


