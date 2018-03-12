Women who did National Service to receive maternity benefits

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
The Knesset Labor and Social Affairs Committee Monday approved the agreement between the National Insurance Institute and the Authority for National-Civic Service to allow women who completed National Service to receive maternity allowance, like female soldiers.
Previously, mothers who served in the National Service and were not found eligible for maternity allowance due to a lack of a qualifying period. Those who qualify adequately will begin receiving full rights like female soldiers.