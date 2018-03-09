March 10 2018
|
Adar, 23, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

World Health Organization: Attacks on health facilities in Syria rising

By REUTERS
March 9, 2018 12:08
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

GENEVA - Some 67 attacks on health facilities and workers in Syria have been verified in the first two months of 2018, equal to half of all those throughout last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday, denouncing them as "unacceptable."

In February, 39 verified attacks on health facilities, ambulances and warehouses included 28 in the rebel-held besieged enclave of eastern Ghouta, 10 in Idlib and one in Homs, WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a Geneva news briefing. He could not say whether most were due to air strikes or shelling.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 10, 2018
N.Korean state media quiet on Kim Jong Un's overtures to Trump

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 21
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 16
    Jerusalem
    11 - 18
    Haifa
  • 15 - 26
    Elat
    12 - 23
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut