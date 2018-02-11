February 11 2018
|
Shevat, 26, 5778
|
Wounded Israeli pilot expected to be released from the hospital

By JPOST.COM STAFF
February 11, 2018 09:44




One of two Israeli pilots who were wounded on Saturday when their jet was allegedly shot down by Syrian anti-aircraft fire could be released as soon as Sunday, Dr. Mickey Halbertal, Deputy Director of Rambam Medical Center, told Army Radio on Sunday morning.

"This morning again they'll check all his vitals [and] I expect they will release him from the hospital today," Halbertal said.

He also issued an update on the second pilot, who was hospitalized in severe condition with abdominal injuries. He reported none of the injuries are life threatening, but he remains in medical care.


