The wounded Israeli pilot from Saturday's crash has left the intensive care unit and was transferred to the surgical department. He is listed in good condition.



On Monday, Trauma Unit director Dr. Yaron Bar Lavie said the pilot was removed from his respirator and was fully conscious.



The second pilot of the jet that was allegedly shot down by Syrian anti-aircraft fire, who was mildly wounded, was released from the hospital on Monday.



