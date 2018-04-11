Yemen's Houthis say launched drone attack on southern Saudi facility

DUBAI - Yemen's armed Houthi movement said on Wednesday it launched a drone strike on a facility belonging to oil giant Saudi Aramco in southern Saudi Arabia, the group's TV al-Masirah said.



There was no immediate Saudi comment on the report.



"The air force announced the execution of air strikes with the Qasif 1 aircraft on Aramco in Jizan (province)," the channel said on its official Twitter account, referring to a drone the Houthis had previously unveiled.



