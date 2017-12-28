December 28 2017
|
Tevet, 10, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Yesh Atid, anti-Corruption watchdog petition High Court against new bill

By JPOST.COM STAFF
December 28, 2017 09:04




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Yesh Atid party along with the Movement for Quality Government in Israel petitioned the High Court Thursday morning to have a bill that was passed in the Knesset overnight canceled.

The two groups filed the petition mere hours after the law, known as the police recommendations law, which prevents the police from publishing its recommendations on whether or not an indictment should be filed against public officials, was passed in the Knesset.

The controversial bill passed 59-54 in the 120 member body after a nearly 50 hour filibuster by the opposition.


Related Content

Breaking news
December 28, 2017
Suspect carrying pipe bomb stopped at West Bank military courthouse

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 21
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 16
    Jerusalem
    12 - 17
    Haifa
  • 16 - 26
    Elat
    13 - 21
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut