Yesh Atid, anti-Corruption watchdog petition High Court against new bill

The Yesh Atid party along with the Movement for Quality Government in Israel petitioned the High Court Thursday morning to have a bill that was passed in the Knesset overnight canceled.



The two groups filed the petition mere hours after the law, known as the police recommendations law, which prevents the police from publishing its recommendations on whether or not an indictment should be filed against public officials, was passed in the Knesset.



The controversial bill passed 59-54 in the 120 member body after a nearly 50 hour filibuster by the opposition.



