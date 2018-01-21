January 21 2018
Shevat, 5, 5778
Zionist Union MK: Arab MKs decision to boycott is childish and harmful

By JPOST.COM STAFF
January 21, 2018 09:23




MK Ayelet Nahmias from the Zionist Union spoke out against Ayman Odeh's announcement that the Joint List would be boycotting Mike Pence's speech in Knesset on Monday, calling their decision "childish and harmful".

"Although I approached members of the Joint List at Knesset hearings this week, asking them to take back their decision, nevertheless they insist on continuing with these futile acts of protest," she said. "The decision to exclude themselves from national events punishes the public who sent them. Despite all the complexity [in this situation], it is their obligation to their public to be present at occasions such as these. The decision to boycott is childish and harmful.

"No one will think they agree with the vice president's words even if they are present, but their seat in Knesset obligates them as well," she concluded.


