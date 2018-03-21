March 21 2018
|
Nisan, 5, 5778
|
Zuckerberg says Facebook 'made mistakes' on Cambridge Analytica

By REUTERS
March 21, 2018 21:54
SAN FRANCISCO - Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday that the social media company made mistakes that allowed data about users to end up with the analytics firm Cambridge Analytica and said the company would make changes.



Zuckerberg, in his first comments since the company disclosed on Friday the misuse of personal data, said in a post on Facebook that the company "made mistakes, there's more to do, and we need to step up and do it."


