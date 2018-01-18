January 19 2018
Shevat, 3, 5778
Trump says U.S. government 'could very well' shut down

By REUTERS
January 18, 2018 18:22




Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said on Thursday the US government "could very well" shut down and that would be very harmful to the military.

"If the country shuts down, which could very well be, the budget should be handled a lot differently than it has been handled for the last long period of time," Trump said in answer to reporters' questions as he arrived for a visit at the Pentagon. "If for any reason it shuts down, the worst thing is what happens to our military."


