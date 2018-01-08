The Bible is 'coming to life,' prominent Christian author says

In his latest book, author Bill Koneig offers a new outlook for Christians: The Bible is coming to life and no one is noticing.



“We are living in the most significant and important time in Bible-prophecy history – with the least amount of interest in the Church,” Koenig said.





“There are so many distractions today, people are being pulled in so many directions, there is an information overload, and it amazes me that there is so little interest."On Jan Markell’s “Understanding the Times” radio show, Koenig told the founder of Olive Tree Ministries over the weekend that still only a small percentage of church-goers understand the biblical significance behind the events that the Trump administration has ushered in, such as recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and possibly approaching the peace deal as described in Daniel 9:27.“The fact that Jerusalem is God’s time-clock, the nations that we know to watch, the leaders that we know to watch. We are so blessed that we fully understand it,” said Koenig, the author of “Eye to Eye - Facing the Consequences of Dividing Israel” and “Revealed - Obama’s Legacy.”“The Bible is playing out right before our eyes. The Jewish prophets of the [Bible] spoke of these days. And we are honored and privileged and blessed to be living in this day.”Despite the claim that the evangelical churches have rid themselves of replacement theology, amillennialism and preterism (which interprets prophecies of the Bible as events that have already happened), Markell said that these theories still make their ways between the pews, and as a result, most people don’t see the Bible coming to life.Laurie Cardoza-Moore, who represents the World Council of Independent Christian Churches at the UN and is president of the Evangelical organization Proclaiming Justice to the Nations, also told Markell that this is because Christians – even pastors – don’t always hear or pay attention to what the message about Israel and what their biblical responsibility is, she said.“Too often Christians don’t quite understand prophecy and where does the United States fall in to the whole story,” she said.“How many times have we read our Bibles, and USA – the three letters [inside the word Jerusalem] go right past us. Just as the letters USA are in the center of Jerusalem, we are going to be in the heart of that city. And there’s no other place the United States should be.”Proclaiming Justice to the Nations, a non-profit organization, was established to educate Christians about their biblical responsibility to stand with their Jewish brethren and Israel, utilizing powerful film and video presentations, a variety of grassroots rallies, events and speaking engagements to facilitate dialogue between the Christian and Jewish communities in support of the state of Israel and against global antisemitism.But PTJN can’t do all the work by itself. People must begin to actually read the Bible. Recently, Cardoza-Moore spoke with a French paper about an interview with a pastor of a mega-church in Houston. The journalist said that the pastor condemned President Donald Trump’s decision on Jerusalem.“[The pastor] stated, ‘for Christians to take an ancient book and apply their own interpretation is a stretch.’ I said to the reporter, ‘Excuse me, sir, did that ancient book to which that pastor was referring happen to be the Bible?’ And the reporter laughed. I said, ‘that pastor needs to get his Bible off the shelf, dust it off and start reading from the beginning again.’”There is only one way to come to the right decision, Cardoza-Moore said.“Our position as Bible-believing Christians should be to stand on the word of God,”