Israel banking on 'digital shekel' cryptocurrency?

The Ministry of Finance and Bank of Israel are considering issuing a digital currency, a possible response to the frenzied cryptocurrency and bitcoin craze.



The Israeli digital shekel would record every transaction by mobile phone and make it more difficult to evade taxation, according to a finance official who spoke to The Jerusalem Post anonymously.





For several months now, the Bank of Israel has been examining the possibility of a state-sponsored currency, and it is now up to government as to whether to proceed with it. The digital shekel would be identical in value to the physical shekel in your wallet today.With cash, you can transact the money immediately, unlike with a bank transfer and check which take a few days to clear. Digital currency would act similarly to cash – not passing through a bank clearing system – and instead, it changes hands immediately.“You can imagine that instead of giving you a piece of paper saying the Bank of Israel on it, I can send you a piece of digital code that was issued by a central bank,” the official said, with the digital currency being stored in a digital wallet.It is unclear where the digital wallet would be located, either in a Bank of Israel account or on your mobile phone. And if somebody stole your phone, what would happen to your digital wallet?It is possible that central banks may see digital currencies as a threat, undermining the centralized banking clearing system. In that light, state-sponsored digital currencies may be an attempt to compete with decentralized cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin. It remains to be determined how digital currencies will makes the lives of consumers easier.With bitcoin running on blockchain technology – a digitized and decentralized public ledger that allows you to reliably authenticate transactions – the Bank of Israel is also looking into incorporating blockchain into its operations.WHAT IS THE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY BEHIND CRYPTOCURRENCIES LIKE BITCOIN AND ETHEREUM? (REUTERS)A state-sponsored digital currency doesn’t exist anywhere in the world, not even in Sweden, which has made the most progress so far in shifting away from cash.“There’s a lot that people need to think of before going through this reform,” the official said. “We’re looking at the legal, financial, regulatory, money-laundering sides of this.”For two years, the Knesset has looked into how to reduce the use of cash, according to The Marker. Various constituencies in Israel – which are more prone to dealing in the black market – have pressured their politicians to forestall the move.Unlike bitcoin, where the set number of bitcoins is fixed, sovereign governments can print and issue however much state currency they desire. That hypothetically makes bitcoins more resistant to inflationary pressure – similar to gold, in terms of store value. Yet bitcoin has faced daily volatility, with double-digit plunges in bitcoin-to-dollar currency conversions.