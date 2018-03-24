Amb. Danon, U.S. Jewish groups condemn ISIS-inspired attack in France

LOS ANGELES - Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon was joined by a number of Jewish groups across the United States condemned a suspected ISIS-inspired terror attack in France on Friday that left three people dead and 10 more wounded during a hostage crisis.



“We send our condolences to [French Ambassador to the UN François] Delattre and @franceonu on the horrible loss of life in the terror attack and we commend the French security forces for their brave actions in neutralizing the terrorist,” Danon wrote in a tweet.





“Only by standing resolutely together will we ultimately defeat terror,” he added.Meanwhile, president of the World Jewish Congress, Ronald S. Lauder, said in a statement sent exclusively to The Jerusalem Post that his organization strongly condemns the “despicable and heinous” acts of terror carried out in the town of Trebes.“The World Jewish Congress condemns in the strongest possible terms the despicable and heinous act of indiscriminate terror unleashed today in southwest France,” Lauder’s statement reads.“We extend our deepest sympathies to the victims and their families, and underscore our solidarity with the people of France at this difficult time.”“This was an attack not just on France, but on the free world as one, and to the very values of life and liberty that our society is built on. We must stand strong against the poison of terror, and make it clear that we will not let hate and violence triumph,” he added.The Jewish Federation of North America also told the Post that they were “outraged” by the deadly incident, which local media reported was orchestrated by a man of Moroccan descent in his 20s.“We are outraged that terrorists continue to wreak havoc on innocent lives, and pray for the day that we no longer have to live in fear of random acts of violence,” the organization said.“Our hearts cry out for the victims and their families. May the memories of those who have passed be a blessing,” they added."I was horrified to wake up to the news that France, our partner in liberal democracy, is enduring yet another terror attack…” Amanda Berman, co-founder of the progressive feminist group Zioness, told the Post.“The hearts of many Zionesses go out to our French sisters and brothers this morning," she added.Jewish leaders in France swiftly sent out their condolences to the victims of the attack soon after learning of the carnage committed at the Super U store in Trebes, where police were able to shoot and kill the suspect in an hours-long armed standoff.A statement Friday by CRIF, the umbrella group of French Jewish communities, said the incident “reawakens in us the fear and pain that we felt on Jan. 9, 2015,” when an Islamist holed up with automatic weapons inside the HyperCacher supermarket in Paris and killed four Jews before police broke in and shot him to death.According to French daily Le Monde, the suspect had shouted that he was affiliated with ISIS and demanded the release of Salah Abdeslam, who is standing trial in Belgium for his alleged role in terrorist attacks in Paris in 2015.Tzipi Hotovely‏, Israel’s deputy foreign minister, said in a statement that Israel conveyed “thoughts and prayers with the hostages and their families.” Israel and France, she said, “share values of freedom and liberty and are cooperating in the global fight against terror.”JTA contributed to this report.