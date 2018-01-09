January 10 2018
|
Tevet, 23, 5778
|
Fire damages French kosher shops 3 years after kosher supermarket attack

By JTA
January 9, 2018 14:25

No one was hurt in the fire, but it caused severe damage to the affected stores




Hyper Cacher

Vidual honoring Hyper Cacher shooting victims. (photo credit: RINA BASSIST)

Two kosher shops were damaged in a fire near Paris on the third anniversary of the slaying of four Jews at a different kosher supermarket in the city.

The fires Monday night at the Promo Stock store in the Paris suburb of Creteil and at the local branch of the Hyper Cacher kosher supermarket chain store come two weeks after swastikas were painted on both stores.

No one was hurt in the fire, which caused severe damage to the affected stores. Police did not say whether the fire was the result of arson, according to Le Parisien.

On Jan. 9, 2015, an Islamist killed four Jews in the Porte de Vincennes branch of Hyper Cacher kosher supermarket in eastern Paris.

CRIF, the umbrella group of French Jewish communities, is organizing a commemoration service on Tuesday in front of that supermarket.

Two days before the Hyper Cacher attack, Islamists killed 12 people at the offices of the Charlie Hebdo magazine, whose editors and artists frequently publish caricatures mocking Islam and other faiths.


