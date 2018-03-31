March 31 2018
|
Nisan, 15, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

French court upholds Holocaust denial conviction of Jean-Marie Le Pen

Le Pen will be fined more than $30,000 for his remark.

By JTA
March 31, 2018 07:20
1 minute read.
Jean-Marie Le Pen

National Front founder Jean-Marie Le Pen. (photo credit: CHARLES PLATIAU / REUTERS)

A French court upheld the Holocaust denial conviction of the far-right activist Jean-Marie Le Pen, while a different tribunal acquitted another prominent racist of hate incitement charges.

The Paris-based Court of Cassation’s ruled Tuesday against Le Pen, founder of the far-right National Front party. He was convicted multiple times for incitement to racist hatred against Jews over his 2015 statement that the Holocaust was “a detail” of World War II.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Downplaying or denying genocides is illegal in France. Le Pen must pay more than $30,000 in fines for the remark, Le Monde reported. He was expelled from the National Front by its current leader, his daughter Marine Le Pen.

Separately, the Paris Correctional Tribunal last week acquitted Alain Soral, who also has multiple convictions for hate speech against Jews and Holocaust denial, on charges stemming from his posting of a caricature suggesting that President Emmanuel Macron is being controlled by Jews.

The drawing shared online by Soral depicts Macron wearing a Nazi-like armband with a dollar sign and three well-known European Jews – the French economist Jacques Attali, entrepreneur Patrick Drahi and the British banking magnate Jacob Rothschild — towering in the background while flanked by Israeli and American flags.
Jpost's featured videos


Soral is a co-founder, along with the antisemitic comedian Dieudonne M’bala M’bala, of the Anti-Zionist Party.

The National Bureau for Vigilance Against Antisemitism and the Union of Jewish Students in France, or UEJF, filed police complaints last year against a Socialist lawmaker, Gerard Filoche, for alleged incitement to racist hatred over his reposting of the caricature.

Manuel Valls, a former prime minister of France and senior member of the Socialist Party, called the image “antisemitic.”

But the judges cleared Soral of hate crime charges because the three men depicted in the image “do not project on the Jewish community as a whole,” they wrote in the verdict, which the AFP news agency obtained.


Related Content

March 30, 2018
Canadian Parliament makes every May Jewish Heritage Month

By JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 24
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 18
    Jerusalem
    15 - 19
    Haifa
  • 18 - 28
    Elat
    14 - 24
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut