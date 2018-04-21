April 21 2018
|
Iyar, 6, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

German neo-Nazis hold rock festival for Hitler's birthday

Residents countered the "Shield and Sword" festival with peace gatherings and protests.

By REUTERS
April 21, 2018 15:10
1 minute read.
A vendor at the neo-Nazi celebration of Hitler's birthday in eastern Germany

A vendor at the neo-Nazi celebration of Hitler's birthday in eastern Germany. (photo credit: HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/REUTERS)

OSTRITZ, Germany - Several hundred neo-Nazis have gathered in eastern Germany for a far-right rock festival that started on Friday, Adolf Hitler's birthday, while many local residents took a stance against them by attending a festival for peace.

The far-right "Schild und Schwert" ("Shield and Sword") festival is being held in the Polish border town of Ostritz from April 20 to April 21. Hitler was born in Austria on April 20, 1889.


Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Far-right merchandise, including T-Shirts with the slogan "I (heart) HTLR" were on sale at the event, as were toy tanks.


One sign read "Aryan brotherhood" and a poster from the far-right National Democratic Party protested against the influx of more than a million migrants to Germany since mid-2015 with the slogan: "Nursery schools instead of asylum camps."


Police officers were out in force, carrying out checks on roads near the festival and the train station. They said they had arrested a 31-year-old who made an illegal "Heil Hitler" salute.


Germany has strict laws on hate speech and symbols linked to Hitler and the Nazis, who ruled between 1933 and 1945.


Alongside the festival for peace in the market square of Ostritz, which runs until Sunday and which some German media reported had more than 1,000 attendees on Friday, police said there would also be a cycling event to protest against the far-right on Saturday.


Michael Kretschmer, premier of the eastern state of Saxony where Ostritz is located, said local residents and churches had organized the festival for peace of their own accord.


He added: "The fight against extremism is successful when it comes from the midst of society, when it is not prescribed but rather comes from the people themselves." 


Related Content

Natalie Portman
April 21, 2018
After refusing Israel visit, Natalie Portman won't choose where Genesis prize money goes

By JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 25
    Beer Sheva
    16 - 22
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 21
    Jerusalem
    15 - 21
    Haifa
  • 19 - 36
    Elat
    17 - 28
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut