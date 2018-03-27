March 27 2018
|
Nisan, 11, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

New Jersey Holocaust memorial vandalized with antisemitic graffiti

The graffiti was reported on Saturday morning and is believed to have occurred over the night before.

By JTA
March 27, 2018 16:09
swastika

Spray-painted swastika (illustrative). (photo credit: REUTERS)

A Holocaust memorial in New Jersey and the adjacent synagogue were vandalized with antisemitic graffiti.

Among the graffiti painted in red on the memorial on Route 9 in Lakewood, New Jersey, were swastikas and the number 666, which is associated with Satan and the Beast of Revelation in the New Testament. Similar graffiti was painted on the walls of Congregation Sons of Israel, located next to the memorial, as well as on a white pickup truck parked outside the synagogue, according to the Asbury Park Press.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The graffiti was reported on Saturday morning and is believed to have occurred over the night before.

In July, a banner with an anti-Jewish slur was draped over the Holocaust memorial.


Related Content

A view of the Auschwitz concentration camp
March 27, 2018
Catholic educator makes Holocaust Studies mandatory in Kentucky schools

By JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 18 - 31
    Beer Sheva
    16 - 24
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 18 - 27
    Jerusalem
    15 - 25
    Haifa
  • 23 - 34
    Elat
    17 - 32
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut