March 21 2018
|
Nisan, 5, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Oslo festival rejects Israeli artists, says they ‘whitewash’ occupation

The choreographers called the rejection “reverse discrimination,” saying it holds artists accountable for the actions of their governments.

By JTA
March 21, 2018 18:49
1 minute read.
A dancer stretches

A dancer stretches. (photo credit: INGIMAGE)

An arts festival focusing on femininity and gender identity in Oslo, Norway rejected the participation of six Israeli choreographers, saying Israel uses culture to “whitewash” its treatment of the Palestinians.

The six Israeli artists who applied to participate in the “Feminine Tripper” festival — Eden Wiseman, Roni Rotem, Nitzan Lederman, Maayan Cohen Marciano, Adi Shildan and Maia Halter — received copies of a letter from the organizers saying that Israel “uses culture as a form of propaganda to whitewash or justify its regime of occupation and oppression of the Palestinian people.”

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


As a result, wrote organizers Kristiane Nerdrum Bøgwald and Margrete Slettebø,  “We cannot with a clear conscience invite Israeli participants when we know that artists from the occupied Palestinian territories struggle with very restricted access to travel to international art venues and that they have little opportunity to communicate their art outside of the occupied territories.”

The festival opens on Saturday.

The choreographers called the rejection “reverse discrimination,” saying it holds artists accountable for the actions of their governments.

“Would you reject a Saudi artist for Saudi restrictions on women’s rights? Would you reject an American artist for the American policies regarding the ‘Muslim ban’ regulations?” they wrote in a letter, obtained by Ynet.

They also asked whether the ban would apply to Arab Israelis or Jewish-Israeli artists living abroad.

The organizers acknowledged receiving the Israeli reply but said that they could not address it until the festival was over because of their current heavy workload, Ynet reported.


Related Content

CNN host Alisyn Camerota interviews Neo-Nazi congressional candidate Arthur Jones
March 21, 2018
Illinois Holocaust denier wins Republican congressional primary

By JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 30
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 25
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 16 - 24
    Jerusalem
    12 - 24
    Haifa
  • 20 - 33
    Elat
    14 - 29
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut