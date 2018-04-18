April 18 2018
|
Iyar, 3, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

WATCH: Jewish man wearing kippah assaulted on Berlin street

The assailant lashed the kippah-clad Jewish man with his belt and repeated the Arabic word for Jew, “Yahudi.”

By JTA
April 18, 2018 12:31
1 minute read.
Boy wearing a kippa

Boy wearing a kippa. (photo credit: INGIMAGE)

BERLIN  – A young Jewish man wearing a kippah was physically attacked on a Berlin street by an Arabic-speaking man in an apparent antisemitic attack.



Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Police are investigating the Tuesday evening incident, which the victim, 21, filmed on his cell phone. The victim has been identified in German media as being an Israeli.

During the attack, the assailant lashed the kippah-clad Jewish man with his belt and repeated the Arabic word for Jew, “Yahudi.”

According to news reports, the victim was accompanied by a friend,  24, who also was wearing a kippah. He reported being verbally attacked by three men; after the belt came out, one of the attacker’s companions intervened and the three began to move away.

Police told the BZ online newspaper that the Jewish men then followed their attackers, one of whom by then had picked up a bottle. A 24-year-old woman intervened to keep the groups apart and the three attackers fled on foot.

The incident took place on a warm evening in the trendy Prenzlauer Berg neighborhood, which is popular among many Israelis living in Berlin. It is also home to an Orthodox Jewish community centered around the Lauder Yeshivas Beis Zion and the synagogue Kahal Adass Jisroel Berlin.

The video of the attack taken on the victim’s cellphone  has coursed through social media after it was shared by the Berlin-based Jewish Forum for Democracy and Against Antisemitism.

Forum spokesperson Levi Salomon told the BZ that the incident shows that even in a “posh Berlin district… Jews are not safe.” He said it is time for politicians to stop talking and do something.

Berlin Jewish community council member Mike Samuel Delberg also shared the video on his Facebook profile, and in his posting urged the police and investigators to find the perpetrator and “go after him with the full force of law.”


Related Content

April 18, 2018
British MPs fume at Corbyn in fiery antisemitism parliament debate

By EYTAN HALON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 16 - 37
    Beer Sheva
    17 - 29
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 19 - 32
    Jerusalem
    16 - 29
    Haifa
  • 23 - 39
    Elat
    19 - 37
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut