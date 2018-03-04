Auschwitz guide's home vandalized

An Italian-born man living in Poland and working as a guide at Auschwitz found his home vandalized with a Star of David on Friday morning, Polish media reported.



According to Polsat News, Diego Audero Bottero, who lives in Krakow, returned home to find a Jewish star spray painted on his front door and next to it the words “Poland for Poles” and “Auswitz [sic] for Poland guide.”





Bottero told the Polish news outlet that he has lived in Poland for 11 years, “but I have been meeting with increasing reluctance for a year now. I often hear that... I should generally return to where I came from.”A spokesman for the Auschwitz Museum told Polsat News that it is “very concerned about the scandalous and shocking event” and that the police are investigating.The vandalism comes just weeks after a controversial Polish law went into effect that criminalizes stating that the Polish state or nation was complicit in the Holocaust. Some Israeli officials have said the law is tantamount to Holocaust denial and tried to pressure the government to cancel the bill , to no avail.