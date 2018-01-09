January 10 2018
|
Tevet, 23, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Canadian Holocaust denier arrested in Germany

By JTA
January 9, 2018 17:22

The suspect is known for posting a YouTube video in 2016 in which she called the Holocaust the most “persistent lie in all of history.”




Sorry Mom I was wrong about the Holocaust - Monika Shaefer (youtube/ Marko Petre)

Sorry Mom I was wrong about the Holocaust - Monika Shaefer (youtube/ Marko Petre)

A Holocaust denier from Canada has been arrested in Germany and is under investigation for crimes related to incitement of hate, a
spokesperson for the Bavarian State Public Prosecutor in Munich confirmed to JTA.

News of the arrest of Monika Schaefer first broke in the Canada-based online news agency Fitzhugh. Schaefer is known for posting a YouTube video in 2016 in which she called the Holocaust the most “persistent lie in all of history.”

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Though prohibited by German law from revealing the name of a suspect under investigation, spokesperson Andrea Mayer confirmed that a woman fitting her description had been recognized in the public audience at a trial in Munich of another person charged with incitement to hate, Sylvia Stolz, a former lawyer in Germany who already has been convicted of Holocaust denial. Stolz represented Holocaust-denier Ernst Zundel, who died in 2017.

Acting on a tip, police arrested the Canadian woman and are holding her in custody during an investigation of charges based on her dissemination of hate materials via the Internet.


Related Content

Delta Airlines airplanes at JFK airport, NY.
January 9, 2018
Delta employees detail a pattern of antisemitic abuse at airline

By JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 6 - 20
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 15
    Jerusalem
    12 - 17
    Haifa
  • 10 - 24
    Elat
    11 - 19
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut