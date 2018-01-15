January 16 2018
Tevet, 29, 5778
Five arrested in connection with firebomb attack on Tunisian synagogue

By JTA
January 15, 2018 17:36

The firebomb thrown at the El Ghriba synagogue on the Tunisian island of Djerba caused minor damage and no injuries.

1 minute read.



A Jewish worshipper prays during a pilgrimage to the El Ghriba synagogue in Djerba

A Jewish worshipper prays during a pilgrimage to the El Ghriba synagogue in Djerba. (photo credit: ANIS MILI / REUTERS)

(JTA) — Five men were arrested in connection with a firebomb attack on a historic synagogue in Tunisia.

Four of the men, ages 19 and 20, were arrested on Friday and a fifth, age 21, believed to be the main culprit in the Jan. 9 attack, was arrested on Saturday, the Kapitalis news website reported. None of the men, residents of the island’s main city of Houmet Essouk. had a criminal record and were not known to security services, according to the report.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The firebomb thrown at the El Ghriba synagogue on the Tunisian island of Djerba caused minor damage and no injuries. The incident occurred amid protests over economic conditions taking place in several Tunisian cities, though not in Djerba itself, Reuters reported.

The Tunisian Interior Ministry said the suspects’ attack was not religiously motivated, but rather an attempt to “create chaos” amid the anti-government protests throughout the country, Ynet reported.

Four Jewish families live in the area. Most of the Djerba Jewish community, which numbers in the hundreds and is the largest in the Arab world, lives two miles north of there in a neighborhood that is under heavy protection and whose entrances are guarded around the clock by the country’s internal security services.

Tunisian police increased their security around the Djerba Jewish institutions.

In 2002, terrorists blew up a vehicle near the El Ghriba synagogue, killing 21. The synagogue, in the village of Er-Riadh, dates back to 586 B.C., although the current building was reconstructed in the 19th century. It is sometimes cited as North Africa’s oldest synagogue.


