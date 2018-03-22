Fliers at University of Minnesota blame Sanders, Schumer for gun control

Fliers posted on the Twin Cities campus of the University of Minnesota blamed Jewish politicians for gun control efforts.



Headlined “Why Are Jews After Our Guns,” the fliers blamed Jewish politicians for attacks on “our beloved 2nd Amendment,” the Minnesota Star Tribune reported.





The fliers listed Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, and Chuck Schumer, D-New York, and other prominent Jewish politicians. It also showed images of the yellow stars that Jews were forced to wear in the Nazi concentration camps as well as caricatures of hook-nosed men with long beards.The fliers said they were “brought to you” by the neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer.“They identify a hot-button issue, identify it with the Jews and then use it to stoke resentment against the Jews,” Steven Hunegs, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas, told the Star Tribune. He called the flier “ugly, pernicious, malicious” anti-Semitism.”The fliers were removed from around the campus, the newspaper reported.They were put up around campus days after a student referendum calling for divestment from companies doing business with Israel narrowly passed by a vote of 3,392 to 3,175.