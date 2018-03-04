March 04 2018
|
Adar, 17, 5778
|
Florida teacher reportedly ran white supremacist podcast

Middle school instructor said she had to be 'underhanded' in sharing her views with students.

By
March 4, 2018 15:55
1 minute read.
Nazi Swastika

Nazi Swastika. (photo credit: REUTERS)

A Florida school district is reeling after a report over the weekend exposed a public school teacher’s neo-Nazi activism.

On Saturday, the Huffington Post published an exclusive report on the online activities of Dayanna Volitich, who teaches middle school students at the Crystal River Middle School in Central Florida. The article revealed that Volitich has been posing online as Tiana Dalichov and ran the “Unapologetic” podcast. Since the report, Volitich pulled her site from the Internet and deleted her Twitter account, though HuffPost saved screenshots and audio of her views. Other tweets were still available via Twitter analysis tools.

In the podcast, Volitich railed against the idea that she was supposed to teach all students as if they were equal, and mocked the fact that the school believes those from Nigeria and those from Sweden can learn the same way.

“That’s just the way it is,” she said. “There are races that have higher IQs than others.”

Volitich said she learned to act a certain way when administrators were watching and a different way when they left the room.
“I’m getting a little bit more underhanded about how I deal with it,” she said.

In now-deleted tweets, Volitich wrote that the “JQ” – i.e., the Jewish Question – is “incredibly complex.” She also praised the work of author Kevin McDonald, whose books have been described as “nothing but gussied-up antisemitism.”

Earlier this year, Volitich tweeted that “On #HolocaustMemorialDay, remember that the German people themselves were massacred, too, in an Allied attempt to utterly annihilate the German nation.”

Volitich is still listed as a social studies teacher on the Crystal River Middle School website. An administrator for the school told HuffPost that it will be “looking into” her statements.


