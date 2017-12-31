December 31 2017
|
Tevet, 13, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

German Jewish leader: Antisemitism is in the heart of German society

By
December 31, 2017 19:49

She described a daily climate of “aggressive antisemitism” that exists in Germany.

1 minute read.



Charlotte Knobloch

Charlotte Knobloch. (photo credit: ALEXANDRA BEIER / REUTERS)

AACHEN – The former head of the Central Council of Jews in Germany said in a Friday interview that antisemitism is spreading rapidly in the country, raising alarm bells about the future of Jewish life in the federal republic.

Charlotte Knobloch, a Holocaust survivor who headed the council from 2006 to 2010, told the Heilbronner Stimme newspaper that “Antisemitism [is] in the heart of German society.”

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Knobloch, who is currently the president of the Munich Jewish community, added that Jewish life can only function “in public with police protection and under the most serious security precautions.” She cited the example of the authorities who canceled a Hanukka festival in the city of Mülheim because security could not guarantee protection for the participants.

Knobloch, who played a key role in advocating for the passage of an anti-BDS bill in Munich in December, added that “Jewish institutions, synagogues, and cemeteries are frequently damaged.”

She described a daily climate of “aggressive antisemitism” that exists in Germany, where there are nearly 100,000 registered members of the Central Council of Jews.

Knobloch said antisemitic violence, including physical attacks, are part and parcel of German society. She called on the German government to employ a commissioner for antisemitism. “Antisemitism has been strengthened from the right and left and in the Muslim community,” said Knobloch.

Knobloch previously told The Jerusalem Post that the boycott Israel campaign “disguises the socially unacceptable.” She continued: “It has modernized the Nazi slogan ‘Don’t buy from Jews!’ by demanding, ‘Don’t buy from the Jewish state.’”

Germany’s government has refused to entirely outlaw the antisemitic terrorist organizations Hezbollah and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. There are 950 active Hezbollah operatives in Germany.


Related Content

The Hague in winter
December 31, 2017
In new year, The Hague will launch a Jewish moral restitution scheme

By TAMARA ZIEVE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 8 - 17
    Beer Sheva
    10 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 6 - 12
    Jerusalem
    9 - 17
    Haifa
  • 10 - 21
    Elat
    11 - 19
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut