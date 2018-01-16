Jewish boy who survived Mumbai attack arrives in India for memorial event

Toddler who survived Mumbai attack arrives in India after nine years to attend opening of new memorial (REUTERS)

Moshe Holtzberg, who survived the 2008 Mumbai attacks, arrived in India on Tuesday, nine years after the carnage.



A shy bespectacled Moshe clutched on the hands of his grandfather Rabbi Holtzberg Nachman and grandmother Yehudit Rosenberg as they navigated through a sea of mediapersons at Mumbai airport.





Moshe was not even two when 10 Islamist gunmen infiltrated India's financial capital Mumbai by boat and spent three days spraying bullets and throwing grenades around city landmarks, killing 166 people. Nariman House, a Jewish center where Moshe's family lived and worked, was one of the places attacked. His parents were killed by militants while he was miraculously rescued by his nanny Sandra Samuel.A total of six occupants of Nariman House were killed during the terror attack.The memorial, being set up by Chabad-Lubavitch, will be formally announced at an event during Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the city this week, said Rabbi Israel Kozolovasky on Monday, currently heading Nariman House.Moshe is expected to attend the inauguration function of the memorial with Netanyahu.