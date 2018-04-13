April 14 2018
|
Nisan, 29, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Jewish man found dead, bound in his Paris apartment

Though it seems this is not such a case, in recent years France has seen several cases of extreme violence against Jewish victims whose attackers singled them out because they were Jewish.

By JTA
April 13, 2018 22:15
1 minute read.
Jewish man found dead, bound in his Paris apartment

Jeremy Dahan. (photo credit: FACEBOOK SCREENSHOT)

A Jewish man was killed in his apartment in Paris, where the victim’s twin brother found his lifeless body bound and with a plastic bag covering his face.

The brother of Jeremy Dahan called a locksmith to open the door of the apartment in the city’s 12th District, near the eastern suburb of Bagnolet, where Jeremy Dahan was overseeing renovations of an apartment he owns. He had hired two Moldovan workers for the job.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Police have arrested one of the workers and are searching for the second one, the JForum news site reported Thursday.

Dahan’s wife, who is pregnant with their first child, called the brother and asked him to look for her husband after he failed to return home.

Police believe the motive for the crime is financial, according to the report. Jeremy Dahan’s car and an expensive hand watch were missing.

In recent years, France has seen several cases of extreme violence against Jewish victims whose attackers singled them out for robbery, rape and murder because they were Jewish.

In the murder last month of a Jewish Holocaust survivor, prosecutors have indicted the mother of a defendant, who with an accomplice is accused of targeting the 85-year-old woman for robbery and stabbing her to death, then setting the body on fire.

Prosecutors last week said the mother of the defendant identified in the media as Yassine M. helped her son destroy evidence to cover up his alleged involvement in the slaying of Mireille Knoll. Yassine M., who lived near the victim, allegedly shouted “God is the greatest” in Arabic during the stabbing.

He has denied any involvement in the crime. His mother also denied destroying evidence.

On April 4, 2017, a 66-year-old Jewish woman, Sarah Halimi, was beaten and thrown to her death from the window of her Paris apartment, allegedly by a neighbor who shouted about Allah. He is claiming temporary insanity.


Related Content

Betar Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremonies held outside the German embassy
April 12, 2018
German ambassador attends Betar Remembrance Day ceremony for first time

By TAMARA ZIEVE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 31
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 24
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 15 - 25
    Jerusalem
    15 - 22
    Haifa
  • 21 - 34
    Elat
    16 - 30
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut