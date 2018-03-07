March 07 2018
|
Adar, 20, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Kirchner to go on trial for allegedly covering up AMIA Jewish center bombing

The attack on the AMIA center killed 85 and left hundreds wounded. Iran has denied any involvement.

By JTA
March 7, 2018 08:05
1 minute read.
Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner

Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner is suspected of covering up Iran's role in the AMIA bombing of 1994. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner will go to trial over accusations that she covered up the alleged involvement of senior Iranian officials in the 1994 bombing of a Buenos Aires Jewish center.

Eleven other former government officials also will be tried on charges involving the cover-up and abuse of power, a federal judge ruled Monday.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


No date has not been set for the trial, which reportedly will be public.

In December, the judge, Claudio Bonadio asked the Argentine Senate to strip Kirchner, who now serves as a senator, of her parliamentary immunity to clear the way for an arrest and trial. The Senate has not acted on the request, which prevents an arrest but not a trial, The Associated Press reported.

The attack on the AMIA center killed 85 and left hundreds wounded. Iran has denied any involvement. Kirchner signed a memorandum of understanding with Iran in 2013 to jointly investigate the attacks but her successor, Mauricio Macrii canceled it in December 2015 during his first week in office.

The decision to put Kirchner and the former government officials on trial dates back to the accusation made in 2015 by the late Alberto Nisman, the prosecutor charged with investigating Iran’s alleged role in the AMIA bombing. Nisman claimed that Kirchner had set up a “parallel communication channel” with Iran in order to avoid incriminating senior Iranian government officials in the bombing.

Nisman was found shot to death in his apartment in January 2015, the day before he was scheduled to present his allegations to the Argentine Congress. His shooting has been ruled a homicide after initially being called a suicide.


Related Content

George W. Bush
March 7, 2018
George W. Bush to attend launch of Jewish Agency institute in New York

By JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 16 - 26
    Beer Sheva
    16 - 26
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 16 - 24
    Jerusalem
    14 - 23
    Haifa
  • 23 - 30
    Elat
    15 - 25
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut