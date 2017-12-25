December 25 2017
|
Tevet, 7, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

'Kosher' and 'hummus' added to official Spanish dictionary

By JTA
December 25, 2017 07:47

Nearly 600 million people worldwide speak Spanish, and now they can officially expand their vocabularies with 2 new words.

1 minute read.



Hummus Israel

Hummus. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The Royal Spanish Academy added the words “kosher” and “hummus” to the latest update of the online version of its official dictionary.

The words will appear in the next print edition of the Dictionary of the Spanish Language to be published next year.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Spanish is the most common second language spoken in the United States, which is the second largest Spanish-speaking country in the world after México. The Royal Spanish Academy, or RAE, is the main institution that establishes and reinforces the use of the. Spanish language worldwide.

Approximately 570 million people around the world speak Spanish. The countries with the most Spanish speakers are:  Mexico with 122 million, the United States  with 57 million,  Colombia with 48 million, Spain with 47 million and Argentina with 44 million.

RAE defined kosher in its online version 23.1 of the dictionary as: “A product, a meal, a menu, etc. 1. Obtained or prepared according to the precepts of Judaism. 2. Said of an establishment: selling or serving kosher products.”

Hummus is defined in the dictionary as “Chickpea paste typical of Arabic cuisine, usually seasoned with olive oil, lemon juice, sesame cream and garlic.”

Both words were presented on December 20 as part of the first update of the online dictionary, available since 2015 and the main source for online searches about the correct use of the Spanish language.

The online dictionary will end this year with thousands of million searches, “approaching a billion” searches, according to RAE authorities.

Based in Madrid, Spain, RAE is the institution that centralized the normative use of the language among 23 national institutions of the Hispanic world, mostly located in Central America and Latin America.


Related Content
The Salt Lake City Temple of the Church of Latter Day Saints (Mormons)
December 24, 2017
Are Mormons posthumously baptizing Holocaust victims?

By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 4 - 15
    Beer Sheva
    9 - 17
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 7 - 10
    Jerusalem
    7 - 15
    Haifa
  • 9 - 19
    Elat
    9 - 15
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut