January 13 2018
|
Tevet, 26, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Missing Jewish college student Blaze Bernstein found dead

By JTA
January 13, 2018 00:52

Bernstein did not take his keys, wallet, credit cards, medication or eyeglasses when he left his home and never returned.

1 minute read.



Crime scene [illustrative]

Crime scene [illustrative]. (photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Blaze Bernstein, a 19-year-old Jewish student at the University of Pennsylvania who went missing from his parents’ Southern California home, has been found dead.

Bernstein’s body was found Tuesday in brush surrounding Borrego Park in Lake Forest, his hometown, CBS News reported. His death is being investigated as a homicide and an autopsy was being performed on Wednesday.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Bernstein had left his parents’ Orange County home a week ago and was driven by a friend to the park.

An attorney and friend of the family told CBS Los Angeles that the two arrived at the park around 10:30 p.m., and Bernstein went off alone to meet another unnamed person. The driver said Bernstein didn’t return text messages; according to the family friend, the driver returned hours later to search for Bernstein.

Bernstein did not take his keys, wallet, credit cards, medication or eyeglasses when he left his parents’ house to meet the friend, and did not say goodbye, his father told the Los Angeles Times.

On a Facebook group dedicated to finding Bernstein, his mother, Jeanne Pepper, called her son’s death “tragic and senseless.” She posted a poll asking group members to vote on different ways to honor Bernstein’s legacy.

Bernstein was scheduled to fly back to college on Sunday.


Related Content

January 13, 2018
Honoring the departed Jews of The Hague

By EMILY BOULTER

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 21
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 16
    Jerusalem
    11 - 20
    Haifa
  • 10 - 25
    Elat
    12 - 23
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut