New York primary election postponed due to 9/11 anniversary, Rosh Hashana

The Empire State Building and One World Trade rise over Manhattan as viewed from the Top of the Rock observation deck in New York, US, February 14, 2018. . (photo credit: LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS)

ALBANY (TNS) — New Yorkers will have two extra days this year to make up their minds about whom to vote for in party primaries.



Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday signed legislation moving the date of the state’s primary election to Thursday, Sept. 13.





The move was made to accommodate the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the Jewish holiday Rosh Hashana.“It is unfair to force New Yorkers to choose between fulfilling their civic duties and observing two sacred days, Rosh Hashana and September 11,” said state Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Nassau County), who sponsored the legislation.The general election remains scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 6th.———©2018, New York Daily News.Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.