March 23 2018
|
Nisan, 7, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Ohio man charged with hate crime after beating man he thought was Jewish

Izmir Koch, 32, beat a man who was smoking a cigarette outside a local restaurant.

By JTA
March 23, 2018 10:52
1 minute read.
Nazi Swastika

Nazi Swastika. (photo credit: REUTERS)

A Cincinnati-area man was indicted on a federal hate crimes charge for attacking a man he thought was Jewish.

Izmir Koch, 32, beat a man who was smoking a cigarette outside a local restaurant. He was charged Wednesday.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


According to the indictment, Koch in February 2017 asked people standing outside the restaurant if anyone there was Jewish. When the victim responded in the affirmative, although he was not actually Jewish, Koch allegedly punched him, knocking him to the ground. Koch then continued to hit and kick him.

The victim suffered injuries to his ribs and a fracture of the orbital floor, the bottom portion of his eye socket.

US Attorney Benjamin Glassman told reporters that the victim was not actually Jewish, but since Koch beat him because he believed he was Jewish, a federal grand jury indicted him on one count of committing a hate crime.

“Physically attacking someone because you think he’s Jewish — or Christian or Muslim or any other religion — is a federal crime,” Glassman said in a statement announcing the indictment. “This office prosecutes hate crimes.”

If convicted, Koch could spend up to 10 years in prison.


Related Content

March 22, 2018
Sir Eric Pickles: Without Jews, Britain would not tick properly

By TAMARA ZIEVE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 16 - 38
    Beer Sheva
    20 - 36
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 18 - 31
    Jerusalem
    18 - 32
    Haifa
  • 25 - 35
    Elat
    20 - 34
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut