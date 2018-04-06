April 06 2018
|
Nisan, 21, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Polish journalist calls World Jewish Congress ‘gang of blackmailers’

Ziemkiewicz also said that the WJC “now promises itself millions from the Polish reprivatization and is probably behind a massive campaign of slander against Poland.”

By JTA
April 6, 2018 07:53
1 minute read.
holocaust remembrance day

Holocaust survivors take part in a World Jewish Congress photo project for remembrance day.. (photo credit: WORLD JEWISH CONGRESS)

WARSAW — Rafał Ziemkiewicz, a Polish journalist and publicist, described the World Jewish Congress as “a gang of international blackmailers.”

Ziemkiewicz, who in January said on air that Jews in the Holocaust “were part of their own destruction” and that Nazi death camps should be called “Jewish camps,” said in a post Thursday on Facebook that murdered French Holocaust survivor Mirelle Kanol was poor because she received no financial aid “from these hundreds of millions of dollars, extorted under the guise of ‘compensation for Holocaust victims’ by the Jewish gang of international blackmailers, called the World Jewish Congress.”


Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Ziemkiewicz also said that the WJC “now promises itself millions from the Polish reprivatization and is probably behind a massive campaign of slander against Poland.”


He appears to be referring to the controversy over the law passed in December in Poland that criminalizes blaming Poland for Nazi crimes.


The Polish journalist has repeatedly raised controversies with his statements about Jews. In January, after the the crisis in relations between Israel and Poland over the Holocaust law, he wrote on Twitter: “For many years I have convinced my people that we must support Israel. Today, because of a few scabby or greedy people, I feel like an idiot.”


He was criticized by David Wildstein, deputy director of Polish Television’s Channel 1. “Using the term scab is extremely nasty,” Wildstein tweeted. “This word is disgusting.”


Ziemkiewicz replied: “You are right David, a nasty word associated with all the negative traits attributed to the stereotypical Jews, which is precisely why (I used it).”


Ziemkiewicz’s colleague from the weekly political magazine “Do Rzeczy,” deputy chief Andrzej Horubała, criticized him in an op-ed for the use of the term scabby. However, after the magazine’s editor-in-chief blocked publication the op-ed Horubała announced on Facebook on Thursday that he has resigned from the weekly.


“I am very sorry that my colleague decided to join the campaign against me,” Ziemkiewicz responded.


Related Content

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman
April 5, 2018
Patriots’ Julian Edelman helped stop a possible school shooting

By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 28
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 23
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 16 - 26
    Jerusalem
    14 - 23
    Haifa
  • 21 - 33
    Elat
    15 - 33
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut