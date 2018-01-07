January 08 2018
|
Tevet, 21, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Sarah Silverman's birthday post draws anti-Israel ire

By
January 7, 2018 13:15

Comedian wished her nephew, IDF soldier Adar Abramowitz, a happy birthday on Instagram

1 minute read.



Sarah Silverman

Comedian Sarah Silverman. (photo credit: REUTERS)

US comedian Sarah Silverman is known for being outspoken and controversial. But what drew ire from some corners of the Internet this week was simply her birthday wish to a nephew.

On Saturday, Silverman uploaded a post to Instagram wishing her nephew Adar Abramowitz a happy birthday. “This baby is now a 19-year-old soldier,” she wrote, alongside photos of him as a toddler and then in his IDF uniform. “OY. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, @adar_abramowitz_silverman I LOVE YOU A ZILLION!!”

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.



While many commenters wished Adar luck, not surprisingly, others had harsher words.

“A 19-year-old apartheid colonial enforcement officer? Must be so proud,” wrote one user. Another wrote, “And now hes [sic] fighting for the occupation killing women and kids, yay.”

But Silverman wasn’t interested in the hate. When one person wrote “Unfollowing #freepalestine,” the comedian replied: “Go for it but he can’t help being Israeli and having to serve. He isn’t the govt. Let’s hope he’s part of the solution.”

Silverman didn’t post the image on Twitter, perhaps fearing further hateful backlash. But she did re-tweet a post from her niece Hallel that featured video of her sister Rabbi Susan Silverman and brother-in-law Yosef Abramowitz adopting Adar from an Ethiopian orphanage. In the video, the sisters tearfully embrace in an airport when Sarah meets Adar for the first time.

The family also adopted another boy, Zamir, and had three biological daughters. In 2016, Susan wrote a book about her parenting, titled Casting Lots: Creating a Family in a Beautiful, Broken World.




Related Content

intravenous (IV) therapy
January 7, 2018
Medically-assisted suicide sparks scandal at Canadian Jewish elderly home

By ARIANE MANDELL

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 7 - 19
    Beer Sheva
    9 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 7 - 15
    Jerusalem
    8 - 18
    Haifa
  • 11 - 22
    Elat
    9 - 19
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut