Sarah Silverman's birthday post draws anti-Israel ire

US comedian Sarah Silverman is known for being outspoken and controversial. But what drew ire from some corners of the Internet this week was simply her birthday wish to a nephew.



On Saturday, Silverman uploaded a post to Instagram wishing her nephew Adar Abramowitz a happy birthday. “This baby is now a 19-year-old soldier,” she wrote, alongside photos of him as a toddler and then in his IDF uniform. “OY. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, @adar_abramowitz_silverman I LOVE YOU A ZILLION!!”





While many commenters wished Adar luck, not surprisingly, others had harsher words.“A 19-year-old apartheid colonial enforcement officer? Must be so proud,” wrote one user. Another wrote, “And now hes [sic] fighting for the occupation killing women and kids, yay.”But Silverman wasn’t interested in the hate. When one person wrote “Unfollowing #freepalestine,” the comedian replied: “Go for it but he can’t help being Israeli and having to serve. He isn’t the govt. Let’s hope he’s part of the solution.”Silverman didn’t post the image on Twitter, perhaps fearing further hateful backlash. But she did re-tweet a post from her niece Hallel that featured video of her sister Rabbi Susan Silverman and brother-in-law Yosef Abramowitz adopting Adar from an Ethiopian orphanage. In the video, the sisters tearfully embrace in an airport when Sarah meets Adar for the first time.The family also adopted another boy, Zamir, and had three biological daughters. In 2016, Susan wrote a book about her parenting, titled Casting Lots: Creating a Family in a Beautiful, Broken World.