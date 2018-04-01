April 01 2018
|
Nisan, 16, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Stephen Reinhardt, esteemed US Jewish jurist dies at 87

He was the last federal appeals court judge in active service to have been appointed by Carter.

By TOM TUGEND
April 1, 2018 02:49
2 minute read.
JUDGE STEPHEN REINHARDT listens to arguments during a hearing in San Francisco in 2010

JUDGE STEPHEN REINHARDT listens to arguments during a hearing in San Francisco in 2010. (photo credit: REUTERS)

LOS ANGELES – Judge Stephen Reinhardt, dubbed the “liberal lion” of American jurisprudence and as outspoken on Jewish as on legal issues, died on Thursday afternoon. He was 87.

He died of a heart attack during a visit to a Los Angeles dermatologist, according to a spokesman for the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, on which Reinhardt served from his appointment by president Jimmy Carter in 1980. He was the last federal appeals court judge in active service to have been appointed by Carter.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


“Reinhardt was deeply principled, fiercely passionate about the law and fearless in his decisions. He will be remembered as one of the giants of the federal bench,” Chief Judge Sidney Thomas of the Ninth Circuit – whose jurisdiction covers the Western United States, Alaska and Hawaii – told the Los Angeles Times.

His rulings were frequently overturned by a more conservative US Supreme Court, to which Reinhardt responded that he was not about to help the Supreme Court take away the rights of citizens.

Among his more controversial decisions was that the words “under God” in the Pledge of Allegiance were unconstitutional, as were bans on same-sex marriage and physician- assisted suicide.
Jpost's featured videos


Reinhardt was born in New York as Stephen Shapiro, but changed his name when his mother divorced his father and married Gottfried Reinhardt, screenwriter, director and producer (The Red Badge of Courage, Town Without Pity), who introduced the boy to the Hollywood community.

Stephen Reinhardt’s even more famous grandfather was Max Reinhardt, who revolutionized the German stage and then created Hollywood Bowl spectacles after fleeing Hitler.

This trauma also deeply affected Stephen Reinhardt and he spoke passionately about Jewish issues, unusual for a judge and a man of his standing.

His first wife, Maureen Kindel, told Citizen Magazine in an interview that her husband “thinks about his Jewish heritage a lot, very much so. He also thinks about the discrimination against Jews that he suffered when he was younger. I’m sure that has formulated his views about being protective of people’s rights.”

In 1990, in an address to the City Club of Los Angeles, labeled “provocative” by the media, Reinhardt maintained that Jews were drastically underrepresented on the US Supreme Court, adding that if some were added “the result would be a better, kinder and gentler nation.”

Reinhardt is survived by his wife, Ramona Ripton, longtime former head of the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California; three adult children: Mark Reinhardt, a political science professor; Justin Reinhardt, a musician; and Dana Reinhardt, a novelist; and seven grandchildren.

The family asks that donations in Reinhardt’s memory be made to the ACLU .


Related Content

March 31, 2018
NGO Monitor urges Germany to halt antisemitic aid arm in Gaza, West Bank

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 27
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 23
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 20
    Jerusalem
    12 - 21
    Haifa
  • 16 - 32
    Elat
    14 - 29
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut