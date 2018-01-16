Suspected murderer of Jewish student posted violent material online before arrest

The man suspected of killing a Jewish Ivy league student from California earlier this week posted violent material to social media and defended the Confederate flag.



Samuel Lincoln Woodward, 20, was arrested for the slaying University of Pennsylvania pre-med student Blaze Bernstein on Friday, according to Orange County police officials.





The kindness of strangers astounds me. These beautiful stones were placed all around a tree near where my son Blaze’s body was found. I know people are good. The world is still a good place. pic.twitter.com/gEjwN01zku — Jeanne Pepper (@bernsteinmom) January 13, 2018

Woodward, in a post uploaded to social media site askfm.com, said he would take a gun with him if stranded on a desert island and picked “waterboarding” as a new skill he hoped to learn.In another post, Woodward wrote that the rebel flag “represents Southern pride, not racism.”Orange County authorities announced on Monday that Bernstein, 19, was found in a shallow grave near Lake Forrest Park with more than 20 stabs wounds to his body, according to The Orange County Register.Bernstein went missing on January 2 after going to a local park, Borrego Park, near his parents’ southern California home, where he was visiting while on winter break from school.Woodward is reported to be the friend who drove Bernstein to the park to meet up with another friend. They were former classmates at the Orange County School of the Arts.Woodward’s alleged motive has not been disclosed. Woodward has been tied to Bernstein’s death by DNA evidence, according to Orange County Undersheriff Don Barnes, who spoke to reporters.Following the arrest, Bernstein’s family posted a public message on a Facebook page that had been dedicated to finding him and now is dedicated to remembering him.The message said: “In the midst of the Bernstein family’s grief, we are enormously grateful to local law enforcement and the countless volunteers for finding Blaze and ensuring that his killer is brought to justice.“Words cannot express how grateful the family is to their community – here in Orange County and around the world, for expressing their love and support. Blaze wanted to make the world a better place. With his death, a great light has been extinguished and we encourage you to continue to shine his light, through Acts of Loving Kindness.“We will continue to seek justice for Blaze, his family and our community. By honoring Blaze’s memory, you will help make this world a better place,” the message concluded.An indictment is expected to be handed down on Tuesday.