Thousands march in solidarity with slain holocaust survivor's family in Paris

Thousands of people gathered Wednesday evening at the Paris Nation square for a white march, expressing solidarity with the family of Mireille Knoll, murdered last Friday.



Knoll, an 85-year-old French-Jewish Holocaust survivor, was apparently stabbed to death inside her apartment, which was later set on fire. Police have arrested two individuals over the weekend and they were indicted Monday for the killing on Mireille Knoll.





The French prosecution argued the the crime was committed on the backdrop of Knoll’s religion, namely as an antisemitic act.French President Emmanuel Macron referred to Knoll's murder earlier Wednesday, during the national homage at the Invalides Court for Arnaud Betlrame, the gendarme killed recently in a terror attack in the town of Trebes. Macron stated Mireille Knoll, an innocent vulnerable person, was assassinated ‘’because she was Jewish,’’ condemning the perpetrators for ‘’profaning our values and memory.’’Macron noted that Knoll was victim of ‘’obscure barbarism,’’ similar to what motivated the murder of Betlrame last week.Family members of Mireille Knoll's and leaders of the French Jewish community headed the white march; joined by numerous political personalities, civil society organizations and individuals.Participants walked silently from Place de la Nation until Knoll’s house on Avenue Philippe August, at the Paris 11th arrondissement. Jewish and non-Jewish groups, like SOS Racism and the LICRA anti-defamation league, mixed in the crowd, together with some French Muslim personalities like former head of the French Council of the Muslim Faith in France (CFCM) Anouar Kbibech and the Imam of Drancy Hassan Chalgoumi.Less welcomed by the organizers were representatives of the far right, following a call by French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who had insisted on participating in the march.Le Pen tweeted Wednesday that the CRIF can't stop her from attending the march. Daniel Knoll, son of victim, expressed a different opinion than that of the CRIF. Speaking on the radio Tuesday evening, Daniel Knoll said he was calling upon ‘’everyone, and I really mean every one, without any exception’’ to take part at the march. ‘’Everybody with a mother can understand that. Everybody has a mother. The CRIF is doing politics. But I, I open my heart to everyone…This (march) concerns everyone,’’ he added.Robert Ejnes, Executive Director of the CRIF (French Jewish umbrella organization) told The Jerusalem Post that Knoll's murder generated a great sense of solidarity in France against antisemitism.‘’Mireille Knoll’s face are the face of everybody’s grandmother; a kind, gentle and smiling lady who harmed no one. This image of her touched many. In fact, it created a sort of solidarity that we did not experience here before. Suddenly people realized that she was not the first Jewish person attacked and killed in her own home. Suddenly people realized that Sarah Halimi too was attacked inside her apartment and killed only because she was Jewish. And there were others as well, like the Jewish couple attacked in the Paris suburb of Creteil in 2014. In fact, 11 Jews were murdered in antisemitic acts since 2006."Ejnes added that the French political echelon always expressed itself clearly against antisemitism.’"President Macron presented to us just a few days ago his program for fighting antisemitism. He is fully committed to this battle, the same way his predecessors were also committed. Many political figures called upon French citizens to join the march. But what is different this time around is that the civil society is present. This means that the approach of people is changing; that they start understanding the phenomenon of this ‘new antisemitism, which includes both the ‘traditional’ antisemitic components and hatred to Israel," Eines said."And also, people now realize that this ‘new antisemitism’ is daily and that it penetrates the lives and homes of Jews, ordinary French citizens,’ she added.’