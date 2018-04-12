WATCH LIVE: 12,000 take part in March of the Living in Poland

Every year for the past 30 years, thousands of people from around the world have come together in Poland for the March of the Living to commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day



Thousands of people of different faiths, cultures, ages and backgrounds march with Holocaust survivors from Auschwitz to Birkenau in memory of the millions who perished in the Holocaust and to proclaim, "Never again."





This year, 12,000 participants are making the historic 3.2 kilometer march, held a week before Israel's 70th Independence Day.The march is being led by President Reuven Rivlin, accompanied by the heads of Israel's security forces.