April 12 2018
|
Nisan, 27, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

WATCH LIVE: 12,000 take part in March of the Living in Poland

12,000 people are marching together in memory of the victims of the Holocaust.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 12, 2018 14:33

March of the Living 2018 (March of the Living)

March of the Living 2018 (March of the Living)

Every year for the past 30 years, thousands of people from around the world have come together in Poland for the March of the Living to commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day

Thousands of people of different faiths, cultures, ages and backgrounds march with Holocaust survivors from Auschwitz to Birkenau in memory of the millions who perished in the Holocaust and to proclaim, "Never again."

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


This year, 12,000 participants are making the historic 3.2 kilometer march, held a week before Israel's 70th Independence Day.

The march is being led by President Reuven Rivlin, accompanied by the heads of Israel's security forces.
Jpost's featured videos


Related Content

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and First Lady Melania lay a wreath in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vash
April 12, 2018
READ: The full U.S. statement for Holocaust Remembrance Day

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 27
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 22
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 21
    Jerusalem
    14 - 21
    Haifa
  • 21 - 31
    Elat
    15 - 26
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut