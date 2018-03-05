March 05 2018
Adar, 18, 5778
WATCH: Guatemalan president speaks at AIPAC

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales is expected to announce the date on which his country will move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 5, 2018 00:59
Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at UN Headquar

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York, US.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales announced in December that his country would follow the US lead and move its embassy to Jerusalem. The country was one of only nine countries to vote against a UN resolution in December slamming the US for its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Morales is expected to announce a date for the embassy move on Sunday evening when he addresses some 18,000 AIPAC supporters at the organization’s annual policy conference.

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley visited Guatemala late last month and thanked Morales for his for his support of the US decision.



