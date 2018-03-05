WATCH: Guatemalan president speaks at AIPAC

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales announced in December that his country would follow the US lead and move its embassy to Jerusalem. The country was one of only nine countries to vote against a UN resolution in December slamming the US for its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.



Morales is expected to announce a date for the embassy move on Sunday evening when he addresses some 18,000 AIPAC supporters at the organization’s annual policy conference.





US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley visited Guatemala late last month and thanked Morales for his for his support of the US decision.The live video has ended, a replay will be available shortly.