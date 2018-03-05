WATCH: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence addresses AIPAC conference

United States Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to address the annual American Israel Public Affairs Committee Policy Conference Monday, headlining the second day of AIPAC's conference.



Pence visited Israel in late January after months of false starts, and addressed the Knesset plenary, the first sitting US vice president to do so. In his speech, Pence reaffirmed the commitment the US has to Israel and to the peace process, in a speech rife with biblical references.





Monday's General Session features a host of US politicians. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, Senator Charles Schumer (D-NY) and Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) are all also scheduled to speak. Thus far, the conference has been highlighted by Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales announcing his country's moving their embassy to Jerusalem in May, two days after the US.