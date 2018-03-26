March 26 2018
|
Nisan, 10, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Watchdog: No evidence French Holocaust survivor's murder was antisemitic

A spokesperson said that preliminary evidence did not show an antisemitic characteristic, but that this possibility "has not been discounted."

By JTA
March 26, 2018 13:49
1 minute read.
French Police

French police stationed near Eifel Tower. (photo credit: BERTRAND GUAY / AFP)

The investigation into the suspected murder of a Holocaust survivor in her Paris apartment has not revealed antisemitic motivations, a community watchdog said.

A spokesperson for SPCJ, the official monitor and security unit of the French Jewish community, told this to the 7sur7 news site Sunday in connection with the stabbing of Mirelle Kanol, 85, at her home Friday.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


“A preliminary examination of the elements of the crime does not reveal an antisemitic characteristic, but this possibility has not been discounted as police investigate further,” the SPCJ spokesperson said.

Kanol escaped the Velodrome d’Hiver roundup of Jews by French police for their deportation to death camps and murder by the Nazis.
Police have a suspect, a 29-year-old man, in custody in connection with her death.

According to the National Bureau for Vigilance Against Anti-Semitism, or BNVCA, the octogenarian’s body was set on fire Friday night. Her charred body also had at least 11 stab wounds.

A forensic examination of the apartment showed that an arsonist started a fire in at least five distinct areas of that space, the report also said.

“The barbarity of this murder sends us back to that of Sarah Halimi just one year ago,” Francis Kalifat, president of the CRIF umbrella of French Jewish communities, said in a statement Monday.

Halimi, a 66-year-old Jewish teacher and physician whom prosecutors say was murdered by her Muslim neighbor in April partly in connection with her Jewish identity. Antisemtisim was included in the indictment against Halimi’s suspceted killer, Kobili Traore, 28, after CRIF and BNVCA vocally protested its absence from the draft document.

“CRIF expects total transparency in the current investigation, so that the motives for this barbaric crime are known of all as fast as possible,” Kalifat added in the statement about Kanol.


Related Content

March 26, 2018
U.K. Jewish leaders to tell Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn ‘enough is enough’

By TAMARA ZIEVE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 31
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 27
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 17 - 27
    Jerusalem
    14 - 28
    Haifa
  • 23 - 33
    Elat
    18 - 31
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut