March 03 2018
|
Adar, 16, 5778
|
Yeshiva University's Maccabees knocked out of NCAA tournament

The Maccabees lost 81-67 to York College of Pennsylvania.

By JTA
March 3, 2018 15:54
Man holding a basketball

Man holding a basketball. (photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Yeshiva University was eliminated from the NCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament with an 81-67 opening-round loss to host York College of Pennsylvania.

The Maccabees, who were making their first appearance in the national tournament, finished their season with a record of 18-11.

Gabriel Leifer, a 6-5 forward from Lawrence, New York, led Yeshiva with 18 points. Daniel Katz and Simcha Halpert had 15 and 12 points, respectively, while Tyler Hod contributed 8 points and 9 rebounds.

Yeshiva, a strong three-point shooting squad, missed 26 of its 32 shots from beyond the arc.

York, now 24-4, advanced to play the winner of Friday’s Nazareth-Hamilton matchup on Saturday night.

Matt Scamuffo powered the Spartans, champions of the Capital Athletic Conference, with 24 points.

York led 46-34 at halftime after holding a 19-point advantage at one point.

On Sunday, YU defeated Purchase College, 87-81, in Purchase, New York, to win the Skyline Conference championship and the automatic berth in the national event.

Division III member institutions do not offer scholarships to their student-athletes.


