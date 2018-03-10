Green Israel

Arab Israeli Conflict
Special trees in Rishon tell stories about the modern history of Israel.
A grove in memory of the French government minister Nicole Bricq was recently
dedicated in Adullam-France Park in the Judean Foothills.
KKL Belgium donates accessible pergola garden to ALEH Negev-Nahalat Eran,
in honor of Belgian community leader Arie Renous, of blessed memory.
The two day fair is the region’s premiere agricultural exposition. It traditionally takes place on Tu Bishvat, which is the Jewish festival for trees, and this year was no exception.
This year’s KKL-JNF Tu Bishvat events took place under the banner “Planting for Unity”, focusing on strengthening unity in Israeli society.
The goal of the cooperative activities between KKL-JNF and Nefesh B'Nefesh is meant to bring together English-speaking immigrants.
In the wake of its decision to extend its activities in the Balkans and Eastern Europe, KKL-JNF held a special seminar that focused on the Tu BiShvat holiday and activities for 2018.
Israel’s position between Africa and Europe makes it an important stop for migrating birds passing through.
The area is now being prepared for planting as part of an ecological project adopted by JNF Canada for the benefit of the local residents, wildlife and the environment.
The delegation comprises 64 Jewish and non-Jewish teachers from schools in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.
The convention is an international means of dealing with the problem of global warming, which results from air pollution.
A reunion of the extended Slutzkin family on Dec. 31 at the ANZAC Memorial Center in Beersheba brings the story of Jews in Ottoman and British Mandate Palestine to life in a very personal way.
The first KK-JNF House is being established in Upper Nazareth, and ten more are planned throughout Israel.
The activities took place in the framework of cooperative efforts between KKL-JNF and other organizations with Nefesh B'Nefesh, to support the successful absorption of new immigrants.
Almost 1000 trees were distributed in Nazareth, the Shfar'am Nursery, Bethlehem and Givat Yeshayahu.
Entrepreneurial visionary Laurent Amram feted as Man of Honor.
