January 09 2018
|
Tevet, 22, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

New model might offer new form of therapy for social anxiety

By
January 8, 2018 21:59

New research being conducted at Ariel university maps various mental disorders through the “positive strengths” model of psychology.

2 minute read.



mental health

A team of doctors discuss mental health (Illustrative). (photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Behavioral scientists at Ariel University are trying to replace the need for psychiatric treatment for people suffering from social anxiety with psychological treatment that has much less stigma.

A new study sets down six criteria for diagnosing and treating the problem, which affects between 12% and 15% of the population.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The research is part of a study, conducted by Pavel Friedlin under the direction of Prof. Hadassah Littman-Ovadia, a senior faculty member at Ariel University’s behavioral sciences department, to map various mental disorders through the “positive strengths” model of psychology.

Inadequate strengths by which social anxiety can be diagnosed are: 1. Excessive use of social intelligence: Over-analyzing your thoughts and feelings and those of others.

2. Excessive use of humility: You have almost no interest in talking about yourself or your accomplishments, and when people praise you for doing something good, you feel uncomfortable and embarrassed.

3. Lack of enthusiasm: If others perceive you as lacking energy and vitality when you create closeness with them, you may be perceived as motivated by a personal interest and not as someone genuinely interested in being close to them.

4. Lack of humor: In certain social situations you are especially serious and don’t smile, laugh or joke around. While this may sometimes be appropriate behavior, there are situations where humor is especially important.

5. Lack of social intelligence: People with social anxiety may also misinterpret clues and body language. One may not be particularly attentive to one’s feelings or those of others. One may not notice social cues, body language or the circumstances of a social situation.

6. Lack of self-regulation: You have some trouble managing your responses to others or your own feelings or habits. You may be perceived as lacking discipline in your speech and behavior.

As part of this study, participants with and without social-anxiety disorder were asked to answer a questionnaire to diagnose social anxiety. The study found that there is a unique combination of excessive or reduced use of six character strengths, which allows the identification of people with social-anxiety disorder with a level of accuracy no less than that of psychiatrists and other clinicians.

An inappropriate or excessive use of character strengths can cause antagonism from your environment. For example, if you appear too curious by asking multiple questions, you may be perceived as a “nudnik” who enters areas not meant for you; not being gracious or generous can make you appear to be stingy, the researchers said.


Related Content

A researcher uses a microscope
January 7, 2018
Israeli researchers identify symptoms of progressive blindness

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 4 - 19
    Beer Sheva
    10 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 16
    Jerusalem
    10 - 17
    Haifa
  • 10 - 23
    Elat
    9 - 18
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut