HEADLINE FEED AGREEMENT

1. GENERAL RULES AND DEFINITIONS

1.1. By adding The Jerusalem Post News Ticker headline feeds to your site you choose to receive certain headline feeds (the "Headlines‘) from the Jerusalem Post Internet Edition web-site at www.jpost.com (the ’Site"), and agree to abide by all terms and conditions of this Agreement between you and the Jerusalem Post. Jerusalem Post may change, add or remove portions of this Agreement at any time, in its sole discretion and without notice or liability, but if it does so, it will post such changes on the Site. 1.2. If any of these rules or their future changes are unacceptable to you, you may cease receiving Headlines from the Site by removing the said code, according to the provisions of Section 8 hereto regarding termination of service. Your continued use of the code will indicate acceptance by you of such rules, changes, or modifications. 1.3. Jerusalem Post may change, suspend or discontinue any aspect of the Headlines at any time, including the availability of any feature or Content (as defined below). Jerusalem Post may also impose limits on certain features and services, or restrict your access to the headline feeds or to parts thereof, without notice or liability. 1.4. Any general correspondence, notifications or questions regarding this Agreement should be sent to [email protected]. 1.5. By choosing to receive the Headlines from the Sites you also accept all terms and conditions of the Site’s Privacy Policy, as amended from time to time. Please read these documents carefully in order to understand the relevant terms and conditions.

2. LICENSE

Jerusalem Post hereby grants you a non-exclusive, revocable and royalty-free license (the "License") to browse and display, on any web-site which you control or manage, the Headlines, together with any active links, source identifiers, promotional materials and other materials which you receive from the Site pursuant to this agreement ("Contents"), subject to the terms of this Headline Feed Agreement, including (but not limited to) the following terms and conditions:

2.1. You may not alter, edit, delete or otherwise amend or change any of the Content in any way. 2.2. You may not transfer or sub-license the License to any third party. 2.3. You shall comply with all applicable laws, and with all limitations and restrictions placed by Jerusalem Post either on the Site or in this Agreement on the use, display or distribution of any Content ("Usage Restrictions"). Any waiver of the abovementioned terms and conditions shall only be valid if made expressly by the Jerusalem Post, in advance and in writing, at its sole and absolute discretion.

3.1. The Contents are owned or controlled by Jerusalem Post, its affiliates, or such third party credited as the provider of the Content, and are protected by proprietary rights and/or copyrights pursuant to Israeli and international laws. You shall abide by all additional copyright notices, information, or restrictions contained in any Content. 3.2. Except as provided in Section 2 of this Agreement, you may not modify, publish, transmit, participate in the transfer or sale of, reproduce, create new works from, distribute (including by e-mail), perform, display, or in any way exploit, any of the Contents, in whole or in part, without receiving the prior written approval of the Jerusalem Post and of any third party holding rights in such Content. If you receive such approval, you must not delete or otherwise obscure any marks signifying proprietary rights and/or copyrights accompanying the published or reproduced materials. 3.3. You must display all Contents on your site in the exact form received from the Site, without any modification, alteration, addition or subtraction, and ensure that the fundamental meaning of each Content is not changed or distorted. You may not display the name, logo, trademark or any other identifier of another party on your site, or attempt to hide your identity or represent yourself as another person, in such a manner as to give the viewer the impression that such other party is a publisher or distributor of the Content. 3.4. You represent and acknowledge that when a user clicks on a Headline or any other Content, he must be redirected to the appropriate page on the Site. You shall not display any Content in a manner that does not allow for successful linking and redirection to, and delivery of, the Site, nor may you present any page on the Site in a frame or with any addition or subtraction. 3.5. Upon receiving notice from the Site by e-mail, you shall immediately, and within no more than 24 hours, remove from your site and delete any Headline or Content, as requested in such notice. In any event, and without requiring any notice, you shall delete and remove from your web-site any Headline or other Content and all related hyperlinks within a maximum of 10 days after receiving it from the Site. You may not archive any Content for access by users at any future date after the Content has been removed from your site. 3.6. Without derogating from the provisions of Section 3.2 hereto, you may not use the Contents in any manner that is obscene, defamatory, libelous, invasive of personal privacy or misleading. You may not use or display Contents on any site that (i) contains nudity or pornographic material of any kind, (ii) displays to material that exploits children under the age of 18, (ii) provides material that is offensive to the online community (including expressions of bigotry, prejudice, racism, hatred or profanity), (iv) promotes or provides instructional information about illegal activities or physical harm or injury against any individual or group, including (but not limited to) religious, racial, ethnic, gender, age and disabled groups, or (v) links directly or indirectly to any site matching the criteria listed above.

4. REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES

4.1. You hereby certify that you are legally permitted to receive the Headlines and access the Contents. You take full responsibility for the access to the Contents. If you are a natural person, you represent that you are 18 years or older; if you are acting on behalf of a corporation, you represent that such corporation is duly incorporated and is not barred or stopped from undertaking and executing this Agreement for any reason. This Agreement is void where prohibited by law, and the right to access the Content is revoked in such jurisdictions. 4.2. You are an independent contractor under this Agreement, and nothing in this Agreement creates any exclusive relationship, joint venture, agency, franchise, representative relations or employment relationship between you and the Jerusalem Post or the Site. You have no authority to make or accept any offer, representation or warranty on our behalf and you shall not make any statement, on your site or otherwise, that contradicts anything in this Section. 4.3. You hereby indemnify, defend and hold harmless Jerusalem Post and the Site, and all their respective employees, officers, directors, owners, agents, information providers, affiliates, licensors and licensees (collectively, the "Indemnified Parties") from and against any and all liability and costs, including, without limitation, reasonable attorneys’ fees, incurred by the Indemnified Parties in connection with any claim arising out of any breach by you of this Agreement or the representations, warranties and covenants found herein. You shall cooperate as fully as reasonably required in the defense of any such claim. Jerusalem Post reserves the right, at its own expense, to assume the exclusive defense and control of any matter subject to such indemnification. 4.4. Neither Jerusalem Post nor the Site shall be liable under any legal theory (including without limitation tort, contract and strict liability), for the following damages: (i) any indirect, special, incidental, or consequential damages of any type and character, including (without limitation) damages resulting from inaccuracy of Contents, disabling of the Headline services for any reasons, work stoppage, computer failure or malfunction, lost profits, loss of goodwill, cost of substitute goods, or any other commercial losses; and (ii) any damages in excess of the fees paid by you (if any) in connection with the Headlines during the 12 months preceding the alleged damages. These restrictions shall apply even if Jerusalem Post and/or the Site have been informed of the possibility of such damages. If laws applicable to you do not allow exclusion of implied warranties or limitation of liability for incidental or consequential damages, then the liability of Jerusalem Post, the Site and their respective agents and business affiliates shall be limited to the greatest extent permitted by applicable law. 4.5. The Headlines and Contents are provided on an "as is" basis without warranties of any kind, express or implied, including (but not limited to) warranties of title, merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Jerusalem Post shall attempt to supply Headlines continuously and accurately, but neither Jerusalem Post nor the Site is responsible or liable for the availability, accuracy or reliability of any information displayed in the Contents or downloaded from the Site by any entity. You acknowledge that you rely upon any such information at your sole risk. Neither Jerusalem Post nor the Site is responsible or liable for your usage of the Headlines and Contents or for the development, operation, and maintenance of your site. 4.6. The Headlines may contain links to other Internet sites, resources, and sponsors of Jerusalem Post. Jerusalem Post is not responsible for the availability or accessibility of these outside resources, or their contents, including (but not limited to) issues of proprietary rights, copyrights, libel, defamation, breach of privacy, or fallacy with regard to such third-party resources. Any concerns regarding such external links should be referred to the administrator of such site. 4.7. The Headlines may contain Contents of a financial or economic nature, including (but not limited to) information regarding stock markets, venture capital, public corporations and currency trade. These Contents may originate with the staff of the Site or with external third parties. Despite the Site’s best efforts, there may be errors in the reception, processing or publication of such Contents. The delivery of such Contents does not constitute an endorsement or an opinion as to the validity or accuracy of such Contents. Any usage of financial or economic Contents, including for the purpose of investment or purchase of foreign currency, shall be made at your sole discretion and risk, and should be subject to independent verification and confirmation of the Contents.

5. CONFIDENTIALITY

5.1. During the term of this Agreement, you may have access to certain non-public technical, financial or product information (the "Proprietary Information"). Such Proprietary Information shall belong solely to Jerusalem Post and/or its business affiliates. You shall not, except as expressly authorized by this Agreement, use any Proprietary Information or disclose it to any third party without the prior written consent of Jerusalem Post, unless such Proprietary Information becomes part of the public domain through no fault of yours. You agree to keep the Proprietary Information confidential, by using the same degree of care which you use to protect your own confidential information, but in no event less than a reasonable standard of care. 5.2. You acknowledge and agree that due to the unique nature of the Proprietary Information, there is no adequate remedy in law for any breach of your obligations hereunder, and that any such breach may cause grievous and irreparable harm to the Jerusalem Post, and therefore, that upon any such breach or threat thereof, Jerusalem Post and/or the Site shall be entitled to receive injunctions and other appropriate equitable relief, in addition to any remedies they may have under law. 5.3. You may not publish or distribute any items that reference Jerusalem Post or the Site without first submitting such items to the Jerusalem Post and receiving its express consent, in advance and in writing, such consent to be given at the Jerusalem Post’s sole and absolute discretion. Jerusalem Post may use your name in releases, customer lists, marketing and other materials. Please see our Privacy Policy for further details.

6. FEES AND PAYMENTS

6.1. You may not charge any fee or payment from any third party for viewing or otherwise making use of the Headlines or other Contents, directly or indirectly. 6.2. Usage of the Headlines is currently free. However, Jerusalem Post reserves the right at any time to begin charging fees from commercial or profit-oriented sites for access to certain parts of this service or to this service as a whole. In such event, prior notice will be published on the site, and you may choose either (i) to pay such fees and continue receiving Headlines, or (ii) not to pay such fees and cease receiving Headlines. Any new fees will be clearly posted in appropriate locations on the Site, and you will not be charged without your prior expressed consent. 6.3. If you choose to continue receiving Headlines following such change, you shall pay all incurred fees and charges, including any applicable taxes, by means of a credit card, through a special account, and at the rates in effect for the billing period in which such fees and charges are incurred. 7. SOFTWARE LICENSES You shall have no rights to any proprietary software and related documentation, or any enhancements or modifications thereto, provided to you in order to access the Headlines. You may not sublicense, assign or transfer any software licenses granted by the Jerusalem Post, and any such sublicense, assignment or transfer shall be null and void. You may make one copy of such software for archival purposes only. You may not otherwise copy, distribute, modify, reverse engineer, or create derivative works from such software.

8. TERMINATION

8.1. The Jerusalem Post may, at its sole discretion, terminate or suspend your access to the Headlines completely or partially, for any reason, including, without limitation, breach or assignment of this Agreement.

9. GOVERNING LAW