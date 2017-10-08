October 08 2017
|
Tishrai, 18, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM Business & Innovation Israeli Politics Culture Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs

German spy case closes after mystery Mossad agent fails to show for trial

By
October 8, 2017 16:05

German spy Werner Mauss is said to have taken on the Mafia, ISIS and even attempted finding lost treasures - but the German tax authority was too much for him.

1 minute read.



Top secret materials

Top secret materials. (photo credit:ING IMAGE/ASAP)

Famous German spy Werner Mauss was found guilty of tax evasion last Thursday after failing to provide a key witness: an Israeli Mossad agent. The agent, who was referred to in all legal discussions about him as “Mr. Adam,” was supposedly able to testify that Mauss's offshore accounts were meant to support his undercover work for various spy agencies, including the Mossad, which also deposited money into the account.

The accounts contained 50 million Euros, and led to a year-long trial after they were exposed in the Panama Papers and the German daily Süddeutsche Zeitung.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


In August, the German news site RuhrNachrichten reported that an Israeli Mossad agent who was involved in the working relations between Germany and Israel was meant to appear in court and verify Mauss's claim that the money in the offshore accounts was linked to top-secret work.

Werner Mauss (credit: Reuters)

However, the Israeli declined to appear in the German court, as doing so would be a breach of Mossad security protocol. He offered instead to fill out an affidavit if one would be sent to Israel and approved by his department before he answered it.

The German court rejected the offer, as it had no way of verifying who would actually be providing them with this information.

Werner Mauss (credit: Ina Fassbender/ AFP)

The English news service operated by Deutsche Welle, DW News, reported that Mauss received a two-year suspended sentence for maintaining the accounts between 2002 and 2011 and was instructed to donate 200,000 Euros to charity.

Judge Markus van den Hövel said he had Mauss’s "impressive life's work" in mind when he made his judgment.

Seventy-seven-year-old Mauss, began his career in security and espionage when he opened a private investigation agency at the age of 20. He claims to have been involved in a variety of top secret missions, from preventing a papal assassination by the mafia to fighting ISIS and even searching for lost German treasures from the Cologne Cathedral.   

 

       

Related Content
Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un
October 8, 2017
Trump threatens: 'Only one thing will work' in dealing with N. Korea

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 19 - 32
    Beer Sheva
    21 - 28
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 18 - 26
    Jerusalem
    20 - 27
    Haifa
  • 24 - 34
    Elat
    21 - 32
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut