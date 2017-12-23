December 24 2017
|
Tevet, 6, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

After UNGA Jerusalem vote, Nikki Haley throws party for 'friendly' states

By JTA
December 23, 2017 16:33

Nine countries voted against the resolution and 35 abstained; all will be invited.

2 minute read.



After UNGA Jerusalem vote, Nikki Haley throws party for 'friendly' states

Nikki Haley, United States Ambassador to the United Nations, prepares to speak on the floor of the General Assembly on December 21, 2017 in New York City. (photo credit: AFP PHOTO)

To thank the 65 countries that did not support a resolution condemning President Donald Trump’s position on Jerusalem, the US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, invited her counterparts from those states to a reception.

Haley extended the invitation Thursday hours after the General Assembly passed a resolution condemning Trump’s Dec. 6 recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the NRG news site reported.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Nine countries voted against the resolution, including Israel, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras and Togo, and 35 abstained, including the six EU member states Poland, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Croatia and Latvia. The rest of the European Union was among the 128 nations that voted in favor.

The representatives of 21 countries were absent from the vote, which was the 10th time in UN history that the General Assembly was convened for an emergency voting. They included Kenya, which was the fifth-largest recipient of US aid last year, Georgia and Ukraine, all of which have close ties with the United States.

Absenteeism is unusual in emergency session votes.

Prior to the vote, Trump wrote on Twitter: “We’re watching those votes. Let them vote against us, we’ll save a lot. We don’t care.” His words were widely interpreted as a threat to cut aid to countries that vote against the United States position on Jerusalem.

The resolution, sponsored by Yemen and Turkey, reaffirmed what has been the UN stand on the divided holy city since 1967: Jerusalem’s final status must be decided in direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians.

Later Thursday, an invitation was sent around to the countries that did not support the resolution on Jerusalem to attend a reception with Haley in January. The event was labeled as a means to thank the countries for “their friendship to the United States,” according to a copy of the invite obtained by CNN.

In her speech at the emergency vote, Haley noted that the “United States is by far the single largest contributor to the United Nations and its agencies.”

Aid is given, she added, “in order to advance our values and our interests. When that happens, our participation in the United Nations produces great good for the world.” The United States does this “because it represents who we are. It is our American way.”

But, Haley said, “we’ll be honest with you. When we make generous contributions to the U.N., we also have a legitimate expectation that our good will is recognized and respected. When a nation is singled out for attack in this organization, that nation is disrespected. What’s more, that nation is asked to pay for the ‘privilege’ of being disrespected.”

Trump’s pronouncement on Jerusalem ended decades of US ambiguity on the status of the city that both Israel and the Palestinians claim as their capital.


Related Content
CNN host Jake Tapper
December 23, 2017
WATCH: CNN's Jake Tapper takes on criticism of Israel after UN Jerusalem vote

By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 13 - 19
    Beer Sheva
    16 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 15
    Jerusalem
    15 - 17
    Haifa
  • 16 - 23
    Elat
    16 - 19
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut